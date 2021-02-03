Duck Donuts is offering guests a Valentine’s Day themed doughnut assortment through Feb. 14.
The “Love Assortment” will feature combinations such as strawberry icing, Oreo cookie pieces and butter cream frosting, and vanilla icing with themed sprinkles and a candied rose. Additionally, the doughnut chain is also offering at-home “love assortment” decorating kit. Coming with their option of four or eight doughnuts, the kit comes with two icings and a minimum of four toppings, including the seasonal butter cream frosting.
Guests can pre-order the assortment online at duckdonuts.olo.com, or through the Duck Donuts app for in store, curbside pickup or delivery, depending on the location. Rewards members will also learn double the points when purchasing the seasonal assortment.
For more information, visit duckdonuts.com.
Duck Donuts has Ohio locations in Orange, Fairlawn, Westerville, Dayton, Mason and two in Dublin.