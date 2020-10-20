Duck Donuts, a made-to-order doughnut chain, is now offering 12 Halloween-inspired doughnuts, available through the end of the month.
Called the Spooky Box, the limited edition doughnuts are available to order in all stores, online or through the Duck Donuts rewards app. Some of the doughnuts featured in the box are: the werewolf, maple bacon with raspberry drizzle; dirt n’ worms, chocolate icing with Oreo cookie pieces and gummy worms; boo-berry, blueberry icing with powdered sugar; and spider web, cinnamon sugar with vanilla drizzle.
Duck Donuts Orange is at 200 Park Ave. at Pinecrest in Orange.
Pinecrest is a mixed-use development by Fairmount Properties.