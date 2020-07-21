Duck Donuts, a made-to-order doughnut chain, will give out free doughnuts July 23.
In celebration of Sprinkle Day and part of its #SprinkleHappiness campaign, each customer that visits the store will receive one free doughnut. Customers have a choice of a glazed, chocolate or vanilla iced donut with rainbow sprinkles for the promotion. No additional purchase necessary.
“At Duck Donuts, we believe adding confectionary sprinkles atop a warm doughnut, doughnut sundae or milkshake, delivers smiles and a sense of joy to children and adults alike,” Russ DiGilio, CEO and founder of Duck Donuts, said in a news release. “As our nation continues to push through and recover from challenging times, our franchisees remain committed to Sprinkling Happiness by giving back, supporting our communities and safely serving our guests.”
In addition to the free doughnut, the brand is also offering a limited time “Sprinkle Happiness Assortment,” available from July 23 to July 26. This assorted box includes a variety of sprinkle combinations and fan favorites like strawberry confetti and blueberry lemonade.
Duck Donuts Orange is at 200 Park Ave. at Pinecrest in Orange.