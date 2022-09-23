In celebration of National Coffee Day, Pinecrest’s Duck Donuts at 200 Park Avenue in Orange will offer a free medium hot coffee or iced cold brew with the purchase of a doughnut on Sept. 29.
In addition, Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive the same offer via app, and those ordering online can redeem the offer using “COFFEEDAY” at checkout. In-shop guests will also receive a coupon, which expires Oct. 31, for a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase for their next visit. Duck Donuts Rewards users must register for the app by Sept. 23 to qualify for the free coffee and coupon for app purchases.
Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can create their own custom combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, like chocolate icing with sprinkles. Each store has a viewing area where customers can watch their doughnuts get made from mixture, to frying to topping.
To learn more, visit duckdonuts.com.