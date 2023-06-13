Chef Dante Boccuzi’s new restaurant, Dukes ‘N Boots, opened May 12 at 4027 Erie St. in Willoughby.
Styled after a southern saloon, the restaurant is led by general manager Dave Kowalski. The menu features items inspired by American comfort food favorites, like smash burgers, chicken thigh sandwiches, barbecue ribs and even a foot long corn dog. It also serves mixed drinks, like the bourbon-based Cowboy Quencher, the gin-based Gin Julep or the mezcal-based Up in Smoke, as well as beer on tap.
The 4,000 to 5,000-square foot restaurant seats around 80 customers inside and 80 customers on its outdoor patio.
Hours are 4 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays; and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Brunch will also start later in June from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.