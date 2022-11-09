Dunkin’ is planning to open a store in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.
A Dunkin’ Go location, it will be at 4100 Pearl Road in the space formerly occupied by an ice cream shop called The Shack. Dunkin’ Go concepts are smaller than the traditional Dunkin’ stores, with this specific location slated to occupy 900 square feet. It will have walk-up and drive-thru service, but does not have a dining room, according to plans submitted to the city of Cleveland planning commission.
The building is owned by VOH Pearl LLC, an affiliate of Visconsi Companies Ltd, which is based in Pepper Pike. The company acquired the ice cream shop in August 2021.
If the project receives final approvals, Dunkin’ plans to keep the existing building, but will demolish the back portion to create a walk-in cooler and freezer.