Earth Fare will reopen its doors July 27 at 3450 Westgate Mall in Fairview Park.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:45 a.m., with doors opening to guests at 8. The ceremony will feature a city proclamation as well as a $1,000 donation to Cleveland Roots, a community-based food hub and grower that offers educational opportunities and fresh food offerings in Cleveland. The first 200 guests in line will also be entered into a mystery gift card giveaway.
Free samples and product demonstrations will be available throughout the day, as well as its Fish Cutting event where customers can buy custom-cut fish fillets fresh off the bone.
“Earth Fare is thrilled to welcome shoppers to their second Ohio location and re-introduce its unique food philosophy to the Cleveland community,” Laurie Aker, director of marketing at Earth Fare, said in a news release. “Our team can’t wait to celebrate with our loyal shoppers and provide them with the clean, healthy foods they’ve been missing.”
All foods will be free of artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, bleached or bromated flour, added hormones and antibiotics, and artificial fats and trans fats, according to the release.
The Westgate location is the brand’s second store in Ohio. The first one is in Canton. Overall, Earth Fare has over 20 locations throughout the east coast. It is operated under Hulsing Enterprises.
In February 2020, both Ohio stores closed due to previous ownership declaring bankruptcy.
For more information, visit earthfare.com.