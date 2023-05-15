The city of Cleveland planning commission approved the proposed DORA for East 4th Street at its April 20 meeting.
The project was first proposed by East 4th Street owner and developer Ari Maron, and was preliminarily approved by the Cleveland City Council on Feb. 6. The project, which is expected to cost about $1.65 million, with the developer funding the costs that exceed $1.4 million, proposes a re-imagining of restaurant patios, creates open seating with the removal of fences and barriers, and with special landscaping and greenery to separate the patio spaces. DORA stands for designated outdoor refreshment area.
The creation of the DORA would allow patrons to have alcoholic drinks outside of the restaurants in open containers while they walk around East 4th.
According to Cleveland.com, the development team will go before the Cleveland Landmarks Commission. The plan is also set to reappear in front of city council for final approval.