EDWINS Bakery is offering a new product duo, made in small batches.
For those who want a tangy and spreadable fruit option, there is the cranberry orange marmalade. It is used best on freshly baked bread, crackers or as a pastry filling. The other option is the sweeter, apple butter, flavored with cinnamon. The butter is slow cooked for a more concentrated flavor, and is best used as a spread or dipping baked bread, pastries or fruit.
The new products can be purchased at either Constantino’s Market, 1278 W. 9th St.; EDWINS Bakery, 13106 Buckeye Road; or edwins too, 13220 Shaker Square. It can also be shipped by calling 216-675-0896 to order.