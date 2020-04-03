On Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m., EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute in Cleveland will open its virtual doors to the industry community to offer employment guidance and insights.
A case manager will be available to help those facing hardships due to recent layoffs by appointment only. This includes filing for unemployment, gathering relevant and essential documentation and answering questions about additional resources and available support services.
To reserve a video conference timeslot, call 216-921-3333 or email info@edwinsrestaurant.org.