EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute in Shaker Square in Cleveland was featured as No. 12 on The New York Times’ “52 Places for a Changed World” list, posted by the newspaper Jan. 10.
The list shares locations throughout the world – places, entities, institutions and collectives – that work to make a difference in their local and worldwide communities.
“To receive this global recognition is a testament, that when you follow a moral compass and do what’s right and just and never waiver, it can change the world,” Brandon Chrostowski, founder, CEO and president of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, said in a news release. “For all our students and graduates at EDWINS who show promise, perseverance, and humility and the unwavering Buckeye-Shaker community, we’re eternally grateful. You never know whose life this is going to touch.”
The New York Times’ write up for EDWINS described it as a “restaurant with a mission of social justice turns dinner into a means to uplift.”
“The steadfast support from our diners, donors and volunteers continues to move the EDWINS mission forward,” Chrostowski said in the release. “We couldn’t offer second chances to returning citizens without our supporters from near and far.”
According to its website, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute is a 501(c)(3) organization that offers formerly incarcerated adults a foundation in the culinary and hospitality industries, and a support network necessary for long-term success. To read the Times’ full list, visit nyti.ms/336LRM7.