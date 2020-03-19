EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute will still remain open for delivery, take out and curbside pickup, in light of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order for all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in meals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
EDWINS will offer these services from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can call 216-921-3333 and ask for Jon to place an order. All deliveries will be free for orders over $25 and for any order within a 5-mile radius of the EDWINS restaurant.
Additionally, EDWINS Butcher Shop & Bakery will be open seven days a week for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup, with daily specials, prepared foods and kids meals. The daily prepared specials are: Monday, chicken parmesan with spaghetti and marinara; Tuesday, corned beef and cabbage with rusted potatoes; Wednesday, arroz con pollo; Thursday, roasted salmon with haricot verts and Brussels sprouts; Friday, grouper fritter over roasted mushroom salad; Saturday, buffalo short ribs with parsnip puree; and Sunday, spaghetti and meatballs.
Delivery will be available through the company’s delivery drivers, as well as the DoorDash and UberEats apps.
EDWINS Bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. EDWINS Butcher Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The restaurant is at 13101 Shaker Square. The butcher shop is at 13024 Buckeye Road. The bakery is at 13104 Buckeye Road. All locations are in Cleveland.