EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute’s EDWINS Bakery & Training Center opened Dec. 20 at 13106 Buckeye Road in Cleveland.
The 2,900-square-foot space will serve as a diner, bakery and training ground for hands-on education and work experience, allowing EDWINS’ formerly incarcerated students to gain culinary and hospitality industry skills.
To round out the leadership team at the new diner, Brandon Chrostowski, founder and CEO of EDWINS, recruited Kurt Zoss, head baker and instructor at large, formerly of the now defunct Zoss the Swiss Baker in Cleveland.
“This is food that feeds the soul,” Chrostowski said in a news release. “When you bite into one of our croissants and get that buttery, flakey crunch ... that has a special place in everyone’s heart.”
Designed by Gibbon Architecture, in collaboration with Design Studio CLE and Chrostowski, the bakery and training center’s decor is inspired by European pastry shops, but modernized, according to the news release. It will feature exposed brick, tin pressed ceiling and classic bakery tile.
Featuring a diner-style menu, the bakery and training center will offer items like corned beef hash with a poached egg, pancakes, French toast, sweet and savory crepes, macaroons, cookies, brownies, baguettes and coffee options, including espresso, lattes, cappuccinos and mochas. All made house, the bakery will also source meats from the EDWINS Butcher Shop next door.
“EDWINS Bakery continues the trajectory of EDWINS’ revitalization efforts in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood,” Chrostowski said in the release. “This also offers another valuable educational tool to EDWINS students, thereby providing them with additional skills to enhance their employability.”
EDWINS Bakery & Training Center will be open daily, with a special holiday schedule until the end of 2019. In 2020, it will be open Tuesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays. Bakery hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Dinner hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays. It will also be available through Uber Eats.
EDWINS Butcher Shop is at 13024 Buckeye Road in Cleveland. The restaurant and leadership institute is at 13101 Shaker Square in Cleveland.