edwins too, a culinary incubator, community kitchen and event space by EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, will start hosting its “Saturday Sessions” event series on Oct. 16.
The live music and dinner event will showcase local and internationally known musical artists on a stage at 13220 Shaker Square in Cleveland. The specially curated menus will be presented by a team of chefs, students and alumni.
“Entertainment, culture and cuisine ... there is nothing better than a night out with live music and dinner on a Saturday in Cleveland. We know that there is a void to fill with the uncertainty of the return of live jazz here, and it was about time to bring some of this tradition, enchantment and magic back,” Brandon Chrostowski, founder, CEO and president of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, said in a news release. “We can’t wait to shine a spotlight on this remarkable assortment of talent because live music, food and drinks truly awaken the soul.”
Each iteration of the event series comes in two options – “Dinner and a Show” or “Just the Show.” Reservations can be booked online at edwinsrestaurant.org. After 10:30 p.m., there is no cover charge at the door.
The Oct. 16 show has 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. seatings. Tickets are $25 for the show and $75 for dinner and the show featuring trumpeter Dominick Farinacci.
Tax, gratuity and beverages are not included in the ticket price.
For a full lineup of performances, visit bit.ly/3zQPSym.