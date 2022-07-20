Charlie Eisenstat, creator of Pour Coffee Co. and online store Pour Cleveland, has opened Edda Coffee Roasters on June 14 in the Intro Cleveland Building at 2075 W. 25th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
The company is owned by Harbor Bay Hospitality, part of Harbor Bay Real Estate which constructed Intro Cleveland. Edda is one of three restaurant concepts that the hospitality group is launching this year, including Pioneer and Jaja.
Originally called Leaps & Bounds, the name was later changed to Edda, the title of a collection of Norse mythological poetry. The cafe can seat 80 people, with workspaces and meeting areas, and boasts a patio. The shop also has an all-day menu with grab-and-go pastries, acai bowls, avocado toast, ricotta toast, breakfast sandwiches, tacos and burritos, salads, poke bowls and several sandwiches.
Pour Cleveland, which originated as an in-person shop and roaster in downtown Cleveland, pivoted to an online storefront in early 2021 and closed its store. Pour Coffee Co. has a location in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, and was created by Eisenstat and his business partner, lawyer Anthony Lazzaro.
Edda is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with the kitchen closing at 1:30.
For more information, visit Edda is eddacoffee.com.