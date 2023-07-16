El Rodeo, a Mexican restaurant in Mentor, recently moved locations after operating in the same space at 6900 Center St. since the mid-2000s.
As of June 13, El Rodeo is now at 7601 Mentor Ave., Suite B, which most recently housed Slyman’s Restaurant. That Slyman’s location closed in September 2021, citing the nationwide labor shortage at the time of closure and never reopened. Slyman’s had opened there in October 2019.
“We’re thrilled to announce the opening of El Rodeo, your ultimate destination for mouthwatering Mexican cuisine,” El Rodeo posted on Facebook.
The building vacated by El Rodeo will also undergo a renovation for the new University Hospitals Urgent care facility, which was approved at an April 13 Mentor Planning Commission meeting.
El Rodeo’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Monday.