Elle, a new French-Italian concept by co-owners Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, will open Dec. 21 at 33730 Bainbridge Road in Solon.
First announced in April, the upscale eatery and lounge is housed in the space of the former Harvest Kitchen, which closed in July 2019. The space will seat about 100 people, with 30 to 40 more on a side patio. The menu will feature craft cocktails and French-Italian food – curated by chef Patrick Capuozzo, heading the kitchen. Capuozzo previously worked at Parallax, Nora and the Flying Fig, all in Cleveland. The menu will feature starters like lamb meatballs; wood-fired flatbreads; house-made pizza and entrees like wood-fired short ribs.
Schachner told the Cleveland Jewish News that it “feels good” to be close to finishing construction amid all of the economic and supply chain issues.
“We’re excited to finally bring another choice to Solon,” he said, noting the challenges were worth it.
The pair also own 56 Kitchen in Mayfield Heights and Solon, and Birdigo in Solon. Birdigo opened in July at 32875 Aurora Road, and was created with the help of Michael DuBois and Adam Kemelhar of Imperial Wok, also in Solon, and Marc’s owner Marc Glassman, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Mike Fratello and former Joshen Paper co-founder and President Bob Reiner. Those restaurants are very “American-style,” Schachner said, and one of the ways that makes Elle so different.
“It starts with the decor, and follows through to the service and our menu,” he said. “It’s a little more refined, but still warm and welcoming. And the food itself is more composed.”
Leitson added that everything is made fresh and in-house.
In another nod to the restaurant’s French-Italian theme, the name Elle translates to the French word for woman. Leitson said the name stems from all of the strong women in his and Schachner’s lives, and how their presence and influence shaped them into the men they are today. Schachner mirrored a similar sentiment, adding that his and Leitson’s families have been heavily involved in the restaurant industry for years.
“Everyone knows that Jay’s family were in the restaurant business, and his mother was a pillar in the industry early on,” Schachner said. “And my family too – both my grandma and aunt had restaurants in Israel. They fed families and helped neighborhoods. They taught us to have passion for food and make a living doing that. And, so, the restaurant is just a little bit more for us. And there are personal items around the restaurant - not just from me and Jay, but our staff too.”
More than anything, Schachner said he’s most excited for customers to experience Elle.
“We’re most excited to see how our customers feel,” he said. “If it’s anything to them that it is to us, then it’s going to be a really amazing experience.”
Since Elle is opening before the holidays, it’s recommended to make a reservation before arrival but limited walk ins will be available. Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday dinner only. Reservations can be made by calling 440-656-3353.
“But other than that, just come hungry,” Schachner said. “Come for a great experience.”