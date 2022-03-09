Elle Restaurant & Lounge, a French-Italian concept by co-owners Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, will hold its “Embracing Ukraine” brunch fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 13 at 33730 Bainbridge Road in Solon.
At $25 per person, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to organizations that support women and children in Ukraine affected by the Russian invasion. Leitson told the Cleveland Jewish News March 8 that the fundraiser was inspired, in part, by a former 56 Kitchen employee. Leitson and Schachner also own 56 Kitchen in Solon and Mayfield Heights, and Birdigo in Solon.
“Our former employee came from Ukraine and shortly after coming here, she came to us for a job,” he said. “She was a phenomenal worker and quickly became someone we could count on. I called her recently to see how her family was doing because they’re still in Ukraine. She’s a determined girl.”
She is in cosmetology school, Leitson said, and her family remains OK because they live in a smaller town outside of the large metropolitan areas.
“That’s part of it, but I also wanted to do this because it really affects me, and affects all of us,” he said. “I’ve been watching the news and seeing the lives of refugees. That’s the main reason I wanted to get involved in the cause.”
Leitson said they felt Elle was the perfect venue for the brunch, mostly due to its name meaning “she/her” in French and Italian.
“The restaurant is a dedication to women,” he said. “So, we thought it was the most appropriate location.”
Leitson noted that the staff working the shift also volunteered their time for the cause.
“They all have a passion for it too,” he said. “Any way they can help, they want to and are. We have a wonderful staff, and this is an equally wonderful and meaningful cause.”
Reservations from the “Embracing Ukraine” brunch fundraiser are required.
For those unable to attend and still wish to donate, contact Elle Restaurant & Lounge at 440-656-3553 for more information.