Created by Eddie Tancredi, owner of the now-closed Distill Table in Lakewood, is bringing a new concept to Chagrin Falls in the coming weeks: ETalian.
Named in combination of “Eddie Tancredi Italian,” the concept will be at 13 Bell St. The 1,200-square-foot building is already under construction to prepare for the opening, which could be in the next month or so, Tancredi confirmed in a July 1 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.
According to Cleveland Scene, ETalian will feature Naples-style wood-fired 9-inch pizzas. The menu will also feature salads and desserts.
For updates, follow ETalian Pizza on Facebook at facebook.com/Etalian-Pizza.