Created by Eddie Tancredi, owner of the now-closed Distill Table in Lakewood, ETalian is now open in Chagrin Falls.
Named in combination of “Eddie Tancredi Italian,” the concept had its first day of service Aug. 24 at 13 Bell St. The 1,200-square-foot building is home to a menu that features Naples-style wood-fired 9-to-10-inch pizzas that are around $9 to $10. The menu also features salads, cheesy bread and gelato, and rounded out by a beer, wine and cocktail list.
Customers are able to order delivery, pickup, curbside service or dine-in. Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For menu and to order, visit etalianpizza.com.