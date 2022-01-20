Evexia, a cafe, bakery and market at 46 S. Aurora Road in Aurora, opened Nov. 29, 2021.
The eatery offers breakfast items like toasts and paninis until 10:30 a.m., and offers lunch paninis, cold wraps, flatbreads, salads and soups throughout the day.
It also serves smoothies, with a choice of whole, skim, cashew or oat milk, fountain drinks, coffee, cold brew, hot chocolate, hot tea, sparkling water and espresso drinks.
Customers can also order smoothie bowls. Its bakery menu runs the gamut – from muffins and scones, to cinnamon rolls, babka, danishes and macarons, among other offerings.
To view a full menu, visit evexiacafe.com.