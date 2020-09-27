Fahey Bakehouse opened Sept. 21 in the former Bloom Bakery space.
The new operation is a relaunch of Bloom Bakery’s mission to provide employment opportunities for individuals with employment barriers. Owned and operated by Fahey Group, the bakery offers pastries, coffee, breakfast and lunch items, all made on-site everyday.
“We helped found Bloom Bakery in 2014, and we are thrilled to be able to continue its core mission of serving as a second-chance employer and offering upscale products to the Cleveland market,” said Logan Fahey, founder of Fahey Group, in a news release. “As a social enterprise with an open hiring model, we are committed to continue serving our community by offering opportunities to individuals who are looking to re-enter society after being incarcerated. I am thankful to the incredible staff, headed by Ellen Bruno, whose hard work and dedication made this re-launch possible. Many of the original Bloom Bakery employees have decided to remain with us at Fahey Bakehouse, and they will make an excellent team going forward as we continue to grow and fulfill our mission.”
The bakery has also been completely renovated, complete with a graffiti mural commissioned from local art organization, Graffiti HeArt.
Initially, hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Weekend hours will be added later. It will also include a seasonal menu, with a strong focus on catering and delivery due to the pandemic. The bakery’s proceeds will also be donated to help local nonprofit programming at organizations like Women of Hope, the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland and The Trevor Project, Fahey said in the release.
Fahey Bakehouse is at 1938 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland’s Campus District.