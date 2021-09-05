Chef Rocco Whalen plans to move Fahrenheit to downtown Cleveland’s central business district from its long-time home in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Filling the past left vacant by the closure of John Q’s Steakhouse in mid-2013, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported Whalen recently signed a lease on the space at the base of 55 Public Square, which is currently undergoing a $80 million renovation.
“We’ve thought about this for a long time,” Whalen said during a recent meeting with his future landlords, Doug Price and Karen Paganini of the K&D Group, according to the Crain’s report.
The new space will be three times the size of Fahrenheit’s spot at 2417 Professor Ave., in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood, boasting 12,324 square feet, two stories, a roof deck and a large patio facing Public Square. Plans call for event areas and enough room to seat 120 guests or a standing crowd of 200.
Construction will start in the fall to be ready for a late 2022 to early 2023 opening. Fahrenheit’s current space in Tremont could be shifted to a new concept, Crain’s reported.