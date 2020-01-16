Fairmount Circle, a shopping and residential district in Shaker Heights and University Heights, welcomes three new businesses: Picnic Hill Market Cafe, Boaz Cafe and Biggby Coffee.
Picnic Hill Market Cafe at 20621 Fairmount Blvd. in Shaker Heights, opened
Jan. 15 in the former Bikram Yoga space, which was vacant since 2016. The restaurant, which is operated by Shawn Brown and Michael Miller, has takeout options and a grab-and-go deli case, along with in-house menu items. There is also a bar area, as well as beer and wine for sale in coolers. The restaurant has plans to offer delivery services and full-service brunch.
Boaz Cafe, at 20630 John Carroll Blvd. in University Heights, plans to open in early February in the former Sweet Melissa space, which closed in 2018. The cafe’s flagship location opened in 2018 at 2549 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. Boaz Cafe specializes in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, offering sandwiches, salads, rolled pita, smoothies and vegetarian options. The owners also created Aladdin’s Eatery.
Biggby Coffee, a Michigan-based coffeehouse chain, plans to open at 20609 Fairmount Blvd. in University Heights in the spring and at 13201 Shaker Square in Cleveland in early 2020. The company has a location at 26625 Brookpark Extension in North Olmsted.
Fairmount Circle is managed by The Coral Co. of Cleveland.