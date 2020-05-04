Falafel Cafe, which closed in fall 2018 after operating in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood for 18 years, reopened May 4.
It is housed in the former Simply Greek location at 11454 Uptown Ave. in Cleveland’s Uptown neighborhood. The new location’s landlord is Case Western Reserve University.
When the restaurant closed in 2018, ownership had plans to move to a larger location when the lease expired, but the plans were put on hold after co-founder Hani Elassal’s death. Falafel Cafe is still operated by co-founder Mae Elassal.
Falafel Cafe features its classic Mediterranean menu, which includes soups, salads and pita sandwiches, and new items like cauliflower sandwiches with tahini sauce, an eggplant sandwich with tomato sauce and more vegan options, including desserts.
Falafel Cafe had a location in Beachwood before it expanded to University Circle in 2000. The Beachwood location closed in 2004.