Falafel Cafe, which closed in fall 2018 after operating in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood for 18 years, is returning to the area with an anticipated mid-March re-opening.
According to a news release, Ehlani LLC, owner of the restaurant at 11454 Uptown Ave., signed a three-year lease with options to extend the terms for space in Uptown, which was formerly occupied by Simply Greek. The new location’s landlord is Case Western Reserve University.
When the restaurant closed in 2018, the release said ownership had plans to move to a larger location when the lease expired, but tragedy struck ownership. Operated by Mae Elassal and her late husband, Hani, plans to move and reopen the restaurant soon after its closure were shelved due to Hani Elassal’s death.
“We were in University Circle when nobody was there,” Mae Elassal said in the release. "We’ve witnessed all this change there. That’s why I want to go back, because I love my customers.”
Falafel Cafe will feature its classic Mediterranean menu, which includes soups, salads and pita sandwiches, and new items like cauliflower sandwiches with tahini sauce, an eggplant sandwich with tomato sauce and more vegan options, including desserts.