Fear’s Confections, at 15208 Madison Ave. in Lakewood, announced it will close after Valentine’s Day.
In a Jan. 6 Facebook post, the candy shop said it will cease operations “for good” after it closes its doors at 9 p.m. on Feb. 14. Fear’s Confections opened 13 years ago on East 185th Street in Cleveland and later moved to Lakewood.
“After much deliberation, discussions, and tears shared among my family and staff, we have determined that this is for the best,” the post read, signed by owner Cassandra Fear, staff and family. “The good and the bad. The better and the ugly. Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us.”
Fear noted in the Facebook post that she would be “starting a new personal chapter.”
She added she hopes to explore other employment opportunities, with the goal of re-entering her original field – engineering.
All current orders will be filled while the shop stays open for the next month, while ownership determines what is next for the space and the equipment. Fear noted in the post that the building that houses Fear’s Confections is for sale, but that is not the reason for the closure.
“Please be patient with us through this time and we will keep everyone posted to any changes or updates that I am sure will pop up along the way,” she wrote.