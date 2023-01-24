Jessica Parkinson and Jill Vedaa, owners of Salt+ in Lakewood, have taken over the Felice Urban Cafe space at 12502 Larchmere Blvd. in Cleveland.
The original restaurant closed for business after 14 years on Dec. 23, but announced before the closure that Parkinson and Vedaa were going to take over the restaurant, saying on its website that the pair are “sure to bring their excellence and class to Felice. As an added bonus, you will continue to see many familiar faces.”
“We are profoundly grateful for all who have shared a table with us at Felice over the past 14 years,” the website reads. “From regular Thursday evenings to celebrating important milestones, it has been a privilege to be a part of your lives. We are proud to have been on the corner of this ever-changing, funky neighborhood and are excited about the great future that awaits.”
The new restaurant will be call Poppy, like the flower, and changes will include relocating the second floor bar downstairs, adding more seating upstairs and closing off the third floor to make for more storage space. The outdoor bar will also be winterized to provide service year-round, according to a Cleveland.com story.
Poppy is aiming for a mid-March opening, featuring a traditional-style menu with salads, soups, appetizers, sharable plates and entrees.
Additionally, the pair are also planning to open another concept, Evelyn, in the former Spice Kitchen + Bar space at the corner of West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood. Spice permanently closed in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new restaurant, named after Vedaa’s mom, will focus on a Spanish-style menu. No opening date has been set.
To keep up to date about Poppy’s opening, visit poppycleveland.com. For more information about Salt+, Parkinson or Vedaa, visit saltcleveland.com.