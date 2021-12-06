Kyler Smith, of Sauce The Boiling Seafood Express, plans to open his new concepts, Filter and Lightroom, in the coming months in the Warehouse District.
Filter, which is at 740 W. Superior Ave., is slated to open before the end of the year. Lightroom, a lounge planned for the former Cello’s and Brasa Space at 1300 W. 9th St., is aiming for a February 2022 opening, according to Cleveland Business Journal.
The Architecture Office, which is based in Cleveland, designed both spaces.
Filter will offer seafood and Americanized dishes. Lightroom will focus more on setting and drinks, the Cleveland Business Journal reported. It will also serve Asian-themed food. The space will also be available for rent for events.