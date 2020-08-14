After 20 years of operations at Shaker Square in Cleveland, chef Doug Katz announced his restaurant fire food & drink is closing for good.
In a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, Katz called this “the most difficult decision of his career” and cited the pandemic as the main reason for the closure.
“It was impossible to predict the challenges this pandemic would bring,” he said in the statement. “Initially, we had every intention of working to preserve fire. As time revealed more information, it became increasingly clear that it would not be feasible to reopen and offer the quality and experience that our customers have come to expect.”
Katz, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, explained the “restrictive nature” of operating a restaurant amid the pandemic “compromised” the restaurant’s culture – one of personal connection and sharing a love of food.
“fire is a community, and without that connection, we are not the same restaurant,” he said.
Katz also thanked customers, employees and the Cleveland community for their support.
“Thank you for trusting us time and time again with your celebrations, important meetings and milestones,” he said. “You made fire a dining destination and it has been an honor to serve you for so many wonderful years.
“The exceptional team and customers that we have cultivated over the years has compounded the difficulty of this decision. No restaurant in Cleveland has enjoyed the loyal, passionate, caring customer base that we have since day one. You became, and will remain, our fire family,” Katz said.
Katz still operates Zhug in Cleveland Heights, Chimi, a ghost kitchen concept that specializes in to-go plates, in Cleveland Heights and Chutney B in Shaker Heights.