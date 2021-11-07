The former Cici’s Pizza location at Ridge Park Square in Brooklyn will soon be home to a Five Guy’s.
Located at 4824 Ridge Road, the burger and fries joint will fill a space that has been left vacant for a year. The new restaurant expects to be open by late winter or early spring 2022.
Plans, which are still being finalized, call for a 2,450-square-foot restaurant, which is only two-thirds of Cici’s original imprint. There is also a large patio in front of Lowe’s, which is next door to the space.
For more information, visit fiveguys.com.