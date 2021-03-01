Food Network star Guy Fieri recently launched his Flavortown Kitchens, a delivery-only restaurant that operates our of ghost kitchens in 23 states.
Customers can order items like the mac n cheese burger and Morgan’s veggie burger.
In Northeast Ohio, orders will originate from kitchens at Buca di Beppo restaurant in Strongsville and Westlake, or the Bravo! Italian Kitchen in Canton. In Central Ohio, orders will originate at the Brio Italian Grille locations in Columbus, specifically the Easton Town Center location and the location on Olentangy River Road.
Orders can be placed through Uber Eats and Door Dash, or guysflavortownkitchen.com.