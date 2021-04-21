Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills is now offering Tex-Mex menu items through its new ghost kitchen – MASA Tex-Mex Street Food. Customers can order during regular dining hours Tuesdays through Thursday and pick up their take-out orders at 34205 Chagrin Blvd.
Matthew Mytro, chef and partner of Flour Restaurant, said the idea to introduce a new concept to the established restaurant came from the ever-growing trend in take-out business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this year, the restaurant also hosted weekly ramen pop-ups in the same fashion.
“It kind of felt like because everything seemed so unnatural, we didn’t want to play by the rules,” he said. “We’ve just hit our 10th anniversary and decided we wanted to venture out and try something different for take-out. The kitchen staff got excited about doing something new over just putting pasta in take-out boxes. We like to explore creative inspiration in the kitchen.”
Mytro said the ramen pop-up did “really well,” which led him to explore other opportunities for ghost kitchens at Flour. He arrived on Tex-Mex due to his connection to the cuisine growing up in Texas around Mexican food. He said he also has someone on staff from Oaxaca, Mexico, and the pair worked on recipes together to create authentic menu items.
MASA Tex-Mex Street Food’s menu features street corn, tamales, guacamole and mixed drinks, and tacos served with onions, cilantro, tomatillo sauce and salsa with a choice of chicken and potato, short rib and poblanos among other items.
“I’ve lived in Cleveland since I was 15, and still have family in Texas,” Mytro said. “Every time I go down to Texas to visit, I get FOMO because I know I’m going to come back north and there isn’t a strong presence of tacos. Recently in the last few years, there have been some pretty good places to open up. But, just being able to bring that element of food to this neighborhood is exciting to me.”
Mytro said the most exciting part about cycling out ghost kitchens is creating something, seeing if it works and gauging customer reaction to new ideas.
“To see if we’re excited by the taste of the food and to see if we’re excited, and to see customers order it,” he said. “When we did the ramen, my chef de cuisine (David Chin) and I looked at each could and could not believe how much ramen we sold. So, we don’t know what to expect. But, I think it will do well. And that sense of satisfaction at the end is just a very good feeling.”
And MASA Tex-Mex Street Food is just one ghost kitchen on a list of ideas that Flour wants to try. The next concept they’re is aiming to explore? Barbecue, Mytro said.
“We’ve done it before and have flirted with specials in the last year, but we want to do barbecue in the summer,” he said. “We’ll let this run its course for four to six weeks as we did with the ramen. So, after Tex-Mex, we’re ready to do barbecue.”