Chefs from Flour Restaurant in Moreland Hills and The Last Page in Orange will hold a chef collaboration dinner at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at Flour Restaurant, 34205 Chagrin Blvd.
Chef partners Brad Race and Jordan Rolleston, along with executive chef Logan Timothy Abbe, all of The Last Page, will work with Flour Restaurant chef/owner Matthew Mytro and chef de cuisine David Chin to curate a six-course dinner with shareable plates for the dining event.
Call Flour Restaurant at 216-464-3700 for more details and reservations.