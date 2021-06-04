Food & Wine magazine ranked Ohio the ninth best pizza state in the country, citing a number of Cleveland restaurants including Geraci’s in University Heights, Harlow’s in Lakewood, Il Rione in Cleveland and Mama Santa’s in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood.
The magazine said, “In Cleveland, there are pan-style pizzas topped with provolone at institutions like Geraci’s in University Heights, now over a half-century old, or Mama Santa’s, in the city’s Little Italy. … At some point, however, you’ll be happy to snap back to the pizza present, and there have been some impressive new developments – there are the lovely, neo-Neapolitan pies at Il Rione, one of Cleveland’s best restaurants, summer nights and Margherita pizzas on the patio at Harlow in Lakewood.”
To view the full list, visit bit.ly/2SAi09i.