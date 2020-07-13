Former Cleveland-based chef and restaurateur Jonathon Sawyer has been named chef of the Four Seasons hotel in Chicago.
Announced on the hotel’s Twitter account, they named him as their new restaurant chef.
“We have been cooking up a little something in our kitchen,” the tweet said. “We are thrilled to announce James Beard Award Winning Chef Jonathon Sawyer as our new restaurant chef. With (him) at the helm, we can’t wait to unveil our new restaurant later this year.”
Sawyer’s wife, Amelia, shared on her public Instagram account that the family moved to Chicago.
This announcement follows Sawyer filing for bankruptcy and the subsequent shuttering of The Greenhouse Tavern, Sawyer’s, Noodlecat and Trentina in the past two years.
Sawyer won a James Beard award in 2015.