Former Clevelander Jason Vincent, chef at Giant in Chicago, has been named a finalist for the 2022 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards in the “outstanding chef category.”
Vincent grew up in Cleveland, starting his culinary journey at 15 in a local pizza restaurant in Cleveland, according to a 2017 Chicago Gourmet article.
The James Beard Foundation will celebrate its winners June 13 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to celebrate, support and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity and sustainability, according to its website.
Brandon Chrostowski of the EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland, and Jill Vedaa, of Salt+ in Lakewood, who were nominated for “Outstanding Restaurateur” and “Best Chef: Great Lakes category” respectively, did not make it to the finalist round.