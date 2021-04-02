The space left vacant by Greenhouse Tavern’s abrupt closure in February 2020 will become Indie, a concept by Gabriel Zeller and Julie Mesenburg, a husband-and-wife team behind the creation of Barra Tacos, Char Whiskey, Avo Modern Mexican and Lago at Lakeside.
The space, which is at 2038 E. 4th St. in Cleveland, will undergo a full renovation. According to Cleveland Scene, the pair plan to resurface the bartop, rebuild the backbar, redo the seating arrangement, repaint the entire space and bring in new furniture. They also plan to reduce indoor seating to 100 guests, with 30 additional seats out front and 40 upstairs on the roof. The front window seats will be converted to open waiting areas, and the kitchen seating will be eliminated.
No menu has been developed yet, but Indie will focus on seasonal New American fare, offering small plates and sharable items. Chef Steve Clarkson, who has also spent time at Avo, Char and Barra, will head up the kitchen.
No opening date is announced yet, and construction is expected to last into the fall.