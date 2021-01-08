Fox and Hound, a bar and grill in Mayfield Heights, has closed after almost 25 years.
When searching the location on Google, it is marked as permanently closed. It is also marked closed on Yelp, a crowd-sourced review website for restaurants and businesses. The restaurant’s OpenTable page is still up and apparently able to accept reservations, even though the telephone hangs up when the store is called. The location is also still listed on the chain’s website, foxandhound.com, but when selected, the specific landing page is deleted.
Fox and Hound was at 1479 SOM Center Road in the Eastgate Shopping Center.
The chain’s only other Ohio location is in Mason, a suburb of Cincinnati.