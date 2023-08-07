Terry Francona’s new concept, STEAK, will fill the space left behind by Parallax in Tremont. An early 2024 opening is planned.
Francona is the manager of the Cleveland Guardians and is joined in the venture by Jason Beudert of The Yard on 3rd, Geraci’s Slice Shop, Lionheart Coffee, Barrio Tacos Pittsburgh and Barrio Tacos Columbus, and Chelsea Williams, also of Geraci’s Slice Shop and Lionheart Coffee.
“I have always wanted to be a part of a steakhouse,” Francona said in a news release. “I love steak as much as I love pizza. I am just excited to be a part of another restaurant concept here in the City of Cleveland.”
STEAK’s menu, developed by consulting chef Sean Kerrigan, formerly of Urban Farmer and Red the Steakhouse, only features one steak with a pre-fixed package. A vegan cauliflower steak will also be offered. For $30, it will feature an 8-ounce CAB coulotte steak, a salad, house-made rolls and endless hand-cut fries. The cauliflower steak also comes with the salad, rolls and fries for $30.
Diners will be able to upgrade to an American wagyu steak for $60, getting the same sides with it.
Plans call for six to eight shareable seasonal and staple sides added to the menu. Two of those options will always be vegan, the release said. A dessert cart will also roam the dining room. A bar package will feature craft cocktails, and a wine, beer and bubbles list.
“The goal is to disrupt what we think a night out at a nice steak house should be in Northeast Ohio,” Beudert said in the release. “We believe there is an opportunity to create something cool that rests between the super high-end steak houses in the region and a chain suburban steakhouse, both from a price point and design vibes. And Tremont is the perfect neighborhood for that.”
STEAK’s operating partner will be Julia Simon, formerly the general manager of The Flying Fig, Pearl Street Market and Cafe and Juneberry Table.
“Forget what you know about steakhouses,” she said in the release. “This is a fun, inclusive experience that you’ll be looking forward to making a regular go-to. Good food, good music and immaculate vibes. I’m excited to bring the neighborhood feel to an approachable yet elevated menu for both food and beverage.”
Parallax closed suddenly the first weekend of November 2022, and at the time, said it eventually planned to reopen. Parallax was owned by the Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, founded by local restaurateur Zack Bruell. It opened it 2004.
STEAK will be located at 2179 W. 11 St.