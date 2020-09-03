FreshKo Foods and JSL Catering have merged to create Preferred Kosher Catering.
According to a news release, the two companies were closely collaborating during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing them to decide to merge.
“We all worked together to try and help our clients enjoy their moments in the most amazing way possible,” the release said. “Over the course of this time, FreshKo Foods and JSL Catering have worked together with one common goal in mind – you, the customer. And today we are excited to share that we are taking our relationship to the next level. With customer service and innovative catering concepts in mind, we have merged. Welcome to Preferred Kosher Catering, or PKC.”
The company also plans to have its Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot menu out within the week. For sales, booking and event questions, contact paci@PKCcle.com or 216-370-7367, ext. 2, or larry@PKCcle.com or 216-370-7367, ext. 1.
PKC Catering is under supervision of Cleveland Kosher, and is at 2463 S. Green Road in Beachwood.