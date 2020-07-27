Frisch’s Big Boy has no plans to reopen seven restaurants due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the restaurant industry. Of the seven locations, two are in central Ohio: 455 Morrison Road in Gahanna and 15700 Delware Ave. in Marysville.
According to a statement released by the company, all restaurants not reopening have placed employees are other locations.
“Like many restaurants, across the nation, we’ve also been challenged to make difficult decisions for the overall good of our business. Due to the impact of pandemic, some of our Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants in Ohio and Kentucky will not reopen,” the statement read.
The other restaurants not opening are in Urbana, downtown Cincinnati, Butler County and two in Louisville, Ky. Additionally, the chain is also discontinuing sit-down service at six other locations, all in southwest Ohio. These locations will only offer drive-thru or take out options.
There are now only four locations left in central Ohio: Groveport, Grove City, Heath and Lancaster.