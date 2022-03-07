The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake will hold a wine making weekend workshop from March 18 through March 20.
Hosted by The Lodge’s certified wine specialist Lauren Fiala, the weekend includes a two-night stay, March 18 reception, the workshop with materials provided, breakfast each morning and a wine tour to nearby vineyards on March 19.
Fiala is affiliated with Kent State University’s The Viticulture Enology Science and Technology Alliance, the university’s winemaking program at its Ashtabula campus. The weekend will also include a lecture and hands-on experience with handouts to reference.
“It’s a great getaway with the opportunity to discover and cultivate home winemaking skills. There’s even the opportunity to visit local wineries,” Fiala said in a news release.
Starter kit materials will be provided by Presque Isle Wine Cellars.
Package pricing starts at $608 plus tax per couple plus lodging. Visitors must be 21 years old or older to book the weekend package.
For more information and a full schedule, visit thelodgeatgeneva.com. When booking, use the code “MAKEWINE.”