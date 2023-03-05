Construction recently started on Geraci’s Slice Shop at 603 E. Prospect Ave. in downtown Cleveland.
Once it opens in the spring, it will be Geraci’s second slice shop and will focus on pizza instead of other Italian dishes that offered at its other locations. The other slice shop is at 38040 3rd St. in Willoughby.
The downtown location will fill the space left behind by the former Vincenza’s Pizza and Pasta, and will take up 4,000 square feet.
Geraci’s has four other locations – a slice shop in Willoughby and its three sit-down restaurants in University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield.
For more information, visit geracissliceshop.com.