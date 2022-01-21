The Casa and The Villas at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton were awarded “Unique Property of the Year” at the 2021 Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association’s annual conference on Nov. 22, 2021.
According to a Dec. 20 press release from the vineyard, the Casa and The Villas at Gervasi Vineyard were nominated based on the experiences they offer customers, along with staff performance. The Casa and the Villas total 48 suites, including amenities like in-suite fireplaces, heated tile floors, walk-in showers and a complimentary continental breakfast delivered to guests’ suites each morning.
“The winning nominee ... focuses on creating memorable experiences for all travelers and visitors to their 55-acre estate,” said Lauren Stazen, OHLA’s Unique Lodging of Ohio council liaison, when presenting the award. “They pride themselves on being a true destination. No matter the guest or time of year, there are amenities and activities for everyone. The property credits their staff and team as being beyond exceptional. Their employee retention goes hand in hand with customer service and professionalism as the associates exude a true passion for hospitality and creating exceptional experiences and memories for their guests.”
Frank Nigaglioni, hotel service manager, accepted the award on behalf of the vineyard.
“Since our inception, it has always been our goal to provide an exceptional customer experience,” Scott Swaldo, CEO/general manager, GV Destinations, said in the release. “We are thrilled and honored to be awarded the 2021 Unique Lodging Property of the Year. Susan Monteleone, director of hotel and resort operations, has been a crucial part of our team since we opened our doors and we owe the awards and recognitions we have received to the hotel team.”