Gervasi Vineyard in Canton was awarded Overall Best In Show, Best In Ohio and Best Of Ohio Dessert Wine for their Sognata ice wine in the 2022 Ohio Wine Competition.
Held May 17 and May 18 at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, a total of 386 entries competed. Judges were chosen by the Ohio Wine Competition Advisory Board to determine quality and award designations.
The Best in Ohio classification started in 2019, and is awarded to wines made from a minimum of 90% Ohio-grown American/labrusca, hybrid and vinifera grape varieties, and have received the Ohio quality wine seal designation.
“For numerous years, ice wines produced throughout Ohio have been recognized as award winners in both state and national competitions,” Christy Eckstein, executive director for Ohio Grape Industries Committee, said in a news release. “Gervasi Vineyard’s Sognata Vidal Blanc Ice Wine has joined the ranks of some of Ohio’s premier ice wines by being recognized at this year’s Overall Best of Show and Best of Ohio wine.”
Gervasi’s Sognata ice wine is a dessert wine produced from grapes that were frozen while still on the vine. The sugars and other dissolved solids do not freeze, but the water does, leading to a more concentrated grape juice to be pressed from the grapes, the release said. This results in a smaller amount of a more concentrated wine, which is categorized as an intense, sweet wine with aromas of honey, pear, apricot and tangerine.
“Our philosophy of ‘winemaking by design’ drives our team and processes so as to produce the finest wines possible,” David Smith, head winemaker at Gervasi Vineyard, said in the release. “Our wines have a rich history and are very diverse to the palate. It is an honor to be awarded Overall Best of Show, Best of Ohio and Best of Ohio Dessert Wine for our Sognata.”
Additionally, the Sognata was awarded a double gold medal in the competition. Gervasi also won two gold and three silver medals for its other wines.
Gervasi Vineyard is at 1700 55th St. NE in Canton. For more information, visit gervasivineyard.com.