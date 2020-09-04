Gervasi Vineyard wins Tripadvisor award
Gervasi Vineyard won the 2020 Travelers’ Choice award for The Villas and The Casa boutique inn.
Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews prior to the pandemic, award winners are chosen by receiving consistently positive diner and traveler feedback – which places Gervasi Vineyard in the 10% of hospitality businesses, according to a news release.
“We are honored to be selected as a Traveler’s Choice Award winner by Tripadvisor,” said Scott Swaldo, general manager for GV Destinations, in the release. “The credit goes to our amazing staff for their passion and commitment every day as they ensure each of our guests have a world-class experience that is also safe and enjoyable.”
Gervasi Vineyard is in Canton, and is a Tuscan-inspired destination winery resort.