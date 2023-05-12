Giant Eagle lowered prices for 800 items in its stores and will be holding those prices in for the summer season, according to a news release.
The price lock started May 4, and includes grocery essentials at all Giant Eagle and Market District locations, as well as a selection of items available at GetGo stores. The price lock is slated to be active through Aug. 9, lowering the cost on these items by an average of 20%, the release said.
“We are putting the customer at the center of everything we do,” Giant Eagle interim CEO Bill Artman said in the release. “Right now, our customers are seeking to manage their grocery expenses and telling us they need more ways to save at Giant Eagle to maintain access to the items that are most important to their households.
“Our teams worked extremely hard in recent weeks to respond to this by delivering meaningful reductions on hundreds of items with a focus on those that are most popular during the spring and summer months. Starting this week, customers will benefit from the result of millions of dollars’ worth of investment into items across our Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo stores.”
The items range from seasonally relevant national brands, to meat, seafood, produce and dairy items, as well as prepared meals, and Giant Eagle’s generic health and wellness products. A selection of price lock items will be spotlighted in the company’s weekly circular, alongside QR codes that will drive customers to the Giant Eagle website for more information.