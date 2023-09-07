Gogi En, an upcoming Korean barbecue restaurant in Solon, is hoping to open by November in the space left behind by Hibachi Japanese Steak House at 6025 Kruse Drive.
The restaurant is owned by the same team behind Sushi En in Twinsburg, Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland and Columbus.
Gogi En’s dining room tables will include grills for customers to cook their food themselves with proteins like poultry and beef. The menu will also offer starters like kimbap, rice rolls, noodle bowls, rice-based dishes and banchan.
Hibachi Japanese Steak House closed last summer after two years of business, but its predecessor, Akira Sushi and Hibachi, operated in the space for over 20 years.