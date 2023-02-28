After five years at its Lyndhurst location and an expansion into a space at Van Aken District’s Market Hall in Shaker Heights, Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery opened its second brick-and-mortar location on Feb. 21 at the new 41 West development in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
At 4010 Lorain Ave. on the corner of West 41st Street on the ground floor, co-owner Dustin Goldberg told the Cleveland Jewish News the new location is the product of the Goldie’s team “really upping our game for the city.” He owns the business with his wife, Paloma.
“We went all out building it out with marble, brass and glass fixtures,” he said. “All that stuff. The offerings themselves will be super similar to the Lyndhurst location with over 25 different doughnuts and 15 pastries. Everything is still made fresh daily. It’ll vary a bit, and we have plans to spice things up too.”
He said fan favorites like its sour cream doughnuts, maple-glazed cake doughnuts, honey-glazed crullers, strawberry jam-filled doughnuts and classic glazed, among others, are on the menu, along with special doughnuts like long johns, and bakery items like apple fritters, muffins, brownies, croissants and its Mama Goldie’s chocolate chip cookie, which uses the recipe from Goldberg’s grandmother.
Doughnuts and pastries will be made seven days a week at the Lyndhurst location and delivered to the Ohio City location daily. While the Lyndhurst location at 5211 Mayfield Road is certified kosher by Rabbi Naphtali Burnstein of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland, the Ohio City location is not certified kosher. So, even though the items are the same, they won’t be kosher sold out of the Ohio City space, Goldberg said.
The shop’s coffee menu will develop over time, Goldberg said, with a full team of baristas on staff. During its first few months, customers will try a new proprietary blend every few weeks, giving staff the chance to figure out what customers like the most. At the end of that process, Goldie’s Ohio City will have its own house-blend coffee.
Goldberg said a second full-sized location has “been in the works for a while,” especially looking to the Ohio City/Hingetown area for “about five years.”
“We wanted to offer our product to west siders without them having to travel so deep into the east side for Goldie’s,” he said. “We also love the neighborhood and community, and we thought the product and price point went well with the area. Things went well in Lyndhurst and Shaker Heights, but we had to pump the brakes because of COVID-19. Once we determined everything was OK, we proceeded to find the best location possible.”
Both longtime and new customers will find something to like about the Ohio City location, Goldberg said.
“We’re known for our sour creams, which are also called old-fashioned doughnuts, and another favorite is our crullers,” he said.” The classic glazed is also obviously a crowd-pleaser. But my personal favorites are the croissants or the cookies, which is Grandma Goldie’s recipe.”
Goldberg also shouted out Goldie’s dedicated customer base, saying that without them, “we wouldn’t be here.”
“It’s all about them,” Goldberg said. “Consistency over everything has allowed us to appeal to everyone. Most consumers appreciate a small business that goes to that end. It’s all about making people happy. And we do it every day. We do it for the community so they have these treats that I grew up with, and hopefully, they can do.”
For new customers, Goldberg said they won’t be disappointed.
“I’m often known to hand out free doughnuts if a customer sees me at the store,” he said, joking. “I almost never say no. But, seriously, I encourage everyone to try out our stuff. We think we’re one of the best in town.”
Current hours will be from about 7 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. daily, or until sold out, with plans to be open later on the weekends.